Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Village, 81 People Dead

On Sunday afternoon in northeastern Nigeria, suspected Boko Haram militants launched a brutal attack on a village, resulting in at least 81 deaths. Reports Al Jazeera.

The attackers had also set fire to homes and businesses. As per local official Bulama Jalaluddeen, the confirmed death toll stands at 81, though resident Modu Mohammed of Mafa reports that the actual number may exceed 100, with some bodies still undiscovered.

According to Police Yobe State spokesman Dungus Abdulkarim, terrorists murdered multiple people & burnt houses & businesses. But, they are yet to ascertain the number of people killed in the attack.

As per Abdulkarim, this attack was likely in retaliation for the killing of two Boko Haram members by local vigilantes. Efforts to determine the full extent of casualties are ongoing.

The attack involved approximately 150 militants armed with rifles and RPGs, who arrived on over 50 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Yobe State, where the village is located, has long suffered from Boko Haram’s insurgency, which has resulted in numerous deaths and displacements over the past 15 years.

