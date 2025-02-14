Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Bomb Blast In Pakistan’s Balochistan: 11 Coal Miners Killed

At least 11 coal miners were killed and six others injured in a bomb blast that targeted their truck in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan province on February 14, 2025. The attack occurred in the Harnai district, an area that has long been plagued by violence due to an ongoing separatist insurgency and militant activity. Advertisement · […]

Bomb Blast In Pakistan’s Balochistan: 11 Coal Miners Killed


At least 11 coal miners were killed and six others injured in a bomb blast that targeted their truck in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan province on February 14, 2025. The attack occurred in the Harnai district, an area that has long been plagued by violence due to an ongoing separatist insurgency and militant activity.

According to local officials, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the roadside. The bomb went off when the truck, which was carrying 17 coal miners, reached the site. The explosion killed 11 miners instantly and left six others with injuries, two of whom are in critical condition. The truck had just dropped off workers at a mine and was heading to a nearby market when the blast occurred.

A paramilitary official stated that the IED might have been remotely detonated, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. While the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group active in the region, has been known to carry out similar attacks, it remains unclear whether they are behind this specific bombing.

Escalating Violence in Balochistan

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been the epicenter of a decade-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatist groups. These groups have long accused the central government of exploiting the region’s resources while neglecting its local population, leading to calls for greater autonomy. The BLA, one of the most active groups, has frequently targeted security forces, non-Baloch residents, and projects with foreign investment, particularly Chinese-funded ventures, accusing them of exploiting the region.

In recent years, violence in Balochistan has surged, with bombings, ambushes, and armed attacks becoming more frequent. Earlier this year, BLA militants ambushed a vehicle carrying Pakistani troops, killing at least six and injuring many others. The group has also claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks on military personnel and ethnic Punjabis.

The attack on the coal miners in Harnai is a stark reminder of the ongoing insecurity in the region. While the BLA has been a major actor in the insurgency, Islamist militants also operate in Balochistan, complicating the security situation.

Pakistan’s Struggle with Terrorism

The deadly blast in Harnai has once again highlighted the challenges Pakistan faces in dealing with terrorism and insurgency. The region’s deputy commissioner, Hazrat Wali Agha, condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to the blast, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in the country and vowed to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to combat militancy, violence continues to plague Balochistan. The province’s strategic importance, coupled with its wealth of natural resources, has made it a flashpoint for both local insurgents and foreign powers. The province’s security situation is further complicated by the involvement of outside actors, including militants with ties to both regional and global terrorist organizations.

Balochistan blast

