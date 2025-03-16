Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5

The attack, which took place in the Naushki district in the country's southwestern region, caused significant damage to a nearby bus.

Bomb Blast Targets Bus Carrying Security Forces in Balochistan, Killing 5


At least five officers were killed, and 10 others were injured as a roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying security forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday, the Associated Press reported, quoting the local police.

The attack, which took place in the Naushki district in the country’s southwestern region, caused significant damage to a nearby bus, local police chief Zafar Zamanani told the agency, adding that the victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act” and vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

ALSO READ: Fire At Nightclub in North Macedonia Claims at Least 51 Lives

