Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital

Dhaka has been placed under heightened security after a series of crude bomb explosions were reported across the capital. A bus was also set on fire in Kafrul. The incidents were reported from at least seven locations, including Malibagh, Mohakhali, Agargaon, Jatrabari, Moghbazar, Babubazar and Rampura, according to The Daily Star. Another blast was heard near Dhaka College and Science Laboratory. At least three people were injured in the explosions, the report said.

Over 200 Police Checkpoints Across Capital

The incidents have led to a major increase in police presence across Dhaka. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has set up more than 200 checkpoints at different locations.

After the incident, Dhaka police are in action and keeping a close eye on the city. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has set up over 200 checkpoints at different locations across the national capital.

Niaz Mehdi, additional deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Wing, said the checkpoints were introduced to ensure public safety after the reported sabotage incidents.

“Traffic checkpoints and regular police patrols are also continuing,” Mehdi told The Daily Star.

Police are also investigating the explosions and the Kafrul bus fire. According to the DMP, suspects have been identified, and cases are being filed.

MONITORING – BANGLADESH 🇧🇩

Reports indicate multiple crude bomb and cocktail explosions across Dhaka, including Malibagh, Mohakhali, Agargaon, Jatrabari, Moghbazar, Babubazar and Rampura. > A bus was reportedly set ablaze near Kafrul Police Station.

> Another blast was… pic.twitter.com/d5PaCtybG0 — Shadow IND (@ShadowIND_IN) September 19, 2026

515 Arrested in Wider Police Operation

The security operation has also resulted in a large number of arrests across Dhaka. The DMP said 515 people were arrested and 47 cases were filed in the 24 hours ending at 10 am. However, these figures cover the wider police operation. They do not mean that all those arrested were linked to the reported blasts or the bus fire.

Mirpur recorded the highest number of arrests at 120. Tejgaon followed with 92, while Motijheel recorded 76. Wari had 64 arrests, followed by Uttara with 46 and Gulshan with 37.

Weapons, Explosives and Drugs Recovered

Police also reported several seizures during the operation. These included two foreign-made pistols, two magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition. Officers also recovered three machetes and five knives. From exploded crude bombs, police recovered 53 iron nails.

The operation also led to the seizure of 94.35 kg of cannabis, 11,167 yaba pills and 121.3 grams of heroin. Other recovered items included mobile phones, cash and a private car.

The DMP has not publicly named the suspects linked to the blasts and bus arson. Investigators are now working to establish who was behind the incidents and whether the attacks were connected.