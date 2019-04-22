National emergency in Sri Lanka, more bombs found in Colombo: The Sri Lankan police and security forces on Tuesday recovered two live bombs in Colombo a day after eight coordinated blasts killed 294 people and injured 500 others on Easter Sunday, shocking the island nation and the world. Another device was found in a bus at a local bus terminus, said reports, and exploded when the bomb squad was attempting to defuse it.

National emergency in Sri Lanka, more bombs found in Colombo: The Sri Lankan police and security forces on Tuesday recovered two live bombs in Colombo a day after eight coordinated blasts killed 294 people and injured 500 others on Easter Sunday, shocking the island nation and the world. The ninth bomb exploded in an open area in Colombo today. Army deployment in Colombo has been beefed up after the 11th bomb was found hidden inside a Wagon R car while the 12th bomb exploded, reports said. Another device was found in a bus at a local bus terminus, said reports, and exploded when the bomb squad was attempting to defuse it. No loss of life has been reported so far. Apart from that, the Lankan police have seized 87 detonators from Colombo’s main bus station.

President Maithripala Sirisena declared a national emergency in the island nation which has seen no terror strike since the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam were wiped out by the Sri Lankan forces in mid-2009. The police said as many as 24 people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka and for interrogation purposes. While Sri Lankans were alarmed at the extent of the kite flying in the Indian media yesterday ascribing the blasts to a Muslim group, security personnel in Sri Lanka were indeed looking at the involvement of a local Muslim group. A cabinet minister also told the media that it looks like the handiwork of a local group which had international connections, given the coordinated nature of the blasts.

Source in the Indian Coast Guard said on Tuesday that they are on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier have been deployed on the maritime border to prevent any attempts by suicide bombing perpetrators to escape from Sri Lanka.

