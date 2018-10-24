An explosive device was discovered by the FBI and the local police service on Wednesday at Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton's residence in Chappaqua in New York City. Former US President Barack Obama was also sent a mail bomb at his former house but it was intercepted by the FBI and the local police. The authorities are currently investigating the matter.

Just a couple of days after a bomb was discovered at billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ residence, another explosive device was found on Wednesday at former US President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua in New York suburb. Also, another mail bomb was intercepted from Barack Obama’s former residence. Reportedly, the bomb was sent to the Democratic party leaders through the mail and the FBI and the Secret Service is currently investigating the matter.

The bomb was found at around 1 am on Wednesday by the local police and the FBI. One of the officials, who was asked to keep the matter confidential, spoke to media on the condition of anonymity. The investigative bodies have linked the bomb with the explosive device which was recently discovered at George Soros’ house in New York.

Geroge Soros is a renowned activist and he frequently donates to Democratic candidates. Reportedly, he has donated over $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations in order to promote democracy and human rights around the world. Apparently, his activism has put him in the crosshair of conservative and pro-right-wing groups.

George Soros gave huge political donations to John Kerry during his unsuccessful bid to deny George W Bush a second term as the US President. Soros publicly promoted Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2008 and reportedly, donated more than $25 million to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Hillary Clinton, who contested 2016 elections as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate, has been a vociferous critic of US President Donald Trump and the Republican party. On Tuesday, she took to her official Twitter account saying, “The elections two weeks from today are our chance to put a check on an administration that has undermined the rule of law, brought corruption into the Oval Office, attacked immigrants, and vilified journalists.

Do more than vote this year. Volunteer:

The elections two weeks from today are our chance to put a check on an administration that has undermined the rule of law, brought corruption into the Oval Office, attacked immigrants, and vilified journalists. Do more than vote this year. Volunteer: https://t.co/0wc4OaV46T — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 23, 2018

It should be noted that the midterm elections in the United States will be held on November 6, 2018, where all the 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More