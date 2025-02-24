The organisers of the summit reportedly received an email threatening several of its speakers, while claiming to have planted two pipe bombs at the JW Marriott hotel in DC where the summit was taking place.

Evacuations took place Sunday at a political conference in Washington, DC, soon after a death threat was made against several of its speakers who are believed to have been critical of US President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

According to report, the organisers of the Principles First Summit – a movement focused on conserving the American liberal tradition – that touts itself as the alternative to the Trump-aligned CPAC received an email threatening several of its speakers while claiming to have planted two pipe bombs at the JW Marriott hotel in DC where the summit was scheduled to take place.

A copy of the email accessed by CNN also confirmed that former national security adviser John Bolton and former US DC police officer Michael Fanone were among the high-profile speakers against whom the threats were made. Notably, Fanone was among those who had defended the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

A pipe bomb would be placed inside the mailbox of Bolton’s home in Maryland, the email further stated.

Organisers alerted the security and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia about the threat, the movement’s founder Heath Mayo reportedly said, adding that the hotel management had decided to evacuate the floor where the conference was being held.

“Further investigation has revealed that the threat is unfounded. This incident has concluded,” CNN quoted the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia as saying.

Police was also dispatched to Bolton’s residence, the department further told the publication.

While the email address remains untraceable, the threat, according to the sender, was issued to “honor the J6 hostages recently released.”

