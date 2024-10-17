Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation Of Beirut Building Housing Al Jazeera & Norwegian Embassy

In a separate incident, a building in central Beirut, home to Al Jazeera’s offices and the Norwegian Embassy, was evacuated following a bomb threat. Mazen Ibrahim, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Lebanon, revealed that the building’s administration had received multiple warnings, prompting the evacuation of both the embassy and the media network’s offices.

Norwegian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ragnhild Simenstad confirmed the evacuation, noting that it was due to a credible bomb threat. The situation remains under investigation, and authorities have yet to disclose further details about the source of the threat.

The series of events highlights the escalating tensions in the region as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, with mounting concerns about civilian casualties and the broader geopolitical impact.

ALSO READ: IDF Kills 3 Militants In Gaza Operation, Possible Hamas Leader Among Them

Filed under

Beirut Building Bomb Threat Housing Al Jazeera Israel Lebanon Norwegian Foreign Ministry
