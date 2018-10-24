Bombs at Clinton and Obama residences: The investigative bodies, mainly the FBI and the Secret Service, has linked all the bombs with each other saying it's the act of same people which is targeting Democratic leaders. It should be noted that mid-term elections are approaching in the United States which will be held on November 6.

Just a couple of hours after the FBI and the local police in New York intercepted pipe bombs in mailboxes at residences of several Democratic party leaders like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and others, the White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks on the leaders. US President Donald Trump-led White House criticised the terrorising acts calling them absolutely despicable. However, Trump, who stays quite active on Twitter, is yet to make a statement on the incidents.

Earlier in the day, a bomb was discovered at 2016 US presidential candidate and prominent Democratic party leader Hillary Clinton’s resident in Chappaqua, New York. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Secret Service also found an explosive device in the mailbox of former US President Barack Obama’s former house in New York.

According to reports, one more such suspicious device was intercepted by a local law enforcement department which was addressed to the White House. The Secret Service, however, refuted the claims of any such package being found at the White House and confirmed the interception of bombs at Clinton and Obama residences.

Earlier on Monday, billionaire philanthropist George Soros was shellshocked when an explosive device found at his residence. Soros has long been a target of right-wing groups for his vocal and financial support to the Democratic party and its leaders.

Soros is known for funding John Kerry’s presidential campaign to end George W Bush’s regime, however, it was unsuccessful. The American tycoon also backed Barack Obama’s presidential bid and is known to have given a political funding in excess of $25 million to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The investigative bodies, mainly the FBI and the Secret Service, has linked all the bombs with each other saying it’s the act of same people which is targeting Democratic leaders. It should be noted that mid-term elections are approaching in the United States which will be held on November 6.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More