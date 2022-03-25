UK Prime Minister appealed the NATO member states to help Ukraine economically and military.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, urging member nations to assist Ukraine with military and economic assistance.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit on Wednesday (local time), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged allies and partners to increase military and economic support to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion.

The NATO headquarters in Brussels convened a conference to review the one-month standoff in Ukraine following Russia’s incursion.

“I’ll be pressing our allies and partners to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this struggle,” Biden tweeted. We will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine in order to protect their right to self-defence.”

Johnson also stated that the UK will provide Ukraine with an extra 6,000 missiles, in addition to the 4,000 NLAWs and Javelin missiles that have already been delivered to aid their cause.