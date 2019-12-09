Too woo the Indians living in the UK and support PM Boris Johnson in the upcoming general election, a song has been released in Hindi which has turned out to be a big hit on the social media sites. It is not confirmed that Boris Johnson camp has released the song or it is dubbed by any social media user.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the upcoming elections in the United Kingdom. Johnson, who is a good friend to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been trying hard to woo the Indian diaspora, which may play a big role to decide the winner of upcoming General Elections. On Sunday, Boris Johnson with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds visited a temple in London and offered prayers performing all Indian rituals. The UK PM also took a pledge to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mission to build a new India.

Not just visiting the temple, a video song promoting Boris Johnson is all doing round the internet. The election campaign song is in Hindi keeping in mind the Hindi speaking Indians living in the United Kingdom. However, there are no reports that this Boris Johnson election campaign song in Hindi is a part of his election campaign or a fake video doing round the internet. But one this is sure that it is a big hit on social media platforms.

The video stating “Boris Ko Hume Jitana Hai….Vote Karo For Boris Johnson” has been liked and shared by thousands of netizens till now and the number is running like an asteroid. The upcoming elections will be held on December 12 to break Britain’s Brexit impasse. Johnson is in favour of an Australian style, points-based immigration system.

In his recent letter of the nation, the British PM said the new immigration system will allow the brightest talent from around the world to come to the UK. He added that tough new checks will be introduced to ensure that lower-skilled ­migrants will get entry to the UK only if there will be a specific shortage or demand of workers.

