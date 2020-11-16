As per reports, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Boris Johnson had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus.

London [UK], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will self-isolate after coming into contact with a person infected with COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson told Sputnik.

“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS [UK National Health Service] Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that “The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.”

According to Downing Street, Johnson will carry on his work, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: Doubling RT-PCR tests: Amit Shah announces steps to curb Delhi Covid spread

Also read: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies at 85: PM Modi and other leaders condole loss

On Thursday, Johnson met a group of lawmakers in Downing Street that included Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who later developed COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson contracted the coronavirus back in March and recovered in April, having spent some time in intensive care.

Also read: Daily testing to be increased; Centre assures 750 ICU beds: CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah