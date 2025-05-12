Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement

The executive order primarily targets drugs covered under Medicare Part B, which includes medications administered in doctors' offices — such as chemotherapy infusions and injectable treatments.

Former US President Donald Trump has announced a major policy move aimed at lowering medication costs for American citizens.

On Monday, he revealed his plan to introduce a “Most Favored Nation” policy through an executive order.

U.S. to Match Lowest Global Drug Prices

Trump stated on X (formerly Twitter) that under this new policy, the United States would pay no more than the lowest price paid by any other country worldwide for certain prescription drugs. The executive order will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to align Medicare drug payments with the most affordable rates available internationally.

“Our country will finally receive fair treatment, and healthcare costs for Americans will drop more significantly than ever imagined,” Trump said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Boss is on fire today pic.twitter.com/E8Sjs3zZno — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 12, 2025

Impact on Medicare and Drug Costs

The executive order primarily targets drugs covered under Medicare Part B, which includes medications administered in doctors’ offices — such as chemotherapy infusions and injectable treatments.

While the scope is limited to these specific medications, the proposal has the potential to deliver substantial savings for the U.S. government.

However, Trump’s claim that the plan could save “TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS” is likely an exaggeration, according to policy experts.

Prescription drug prices have long been a source of frustration in U.S. politics, with both parties criticizing Medicare’s high costs compared to other developed nations. Despite ongoing debate, Congress has yet to enact lasting drug pricing reform.

Trump’s executive order seeks to tie U.S. pharmaceutical prices to those of economically advanced nations, potentially reshaping Medicare’s drug reimbursement model.

Resistance from Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical sector is expected to oppose the proposed policy fiercely, arguing that it could undermine innovation and R&D funding. Trump has frequently criticized the industry, previously accusing it of taking advantage of American consumers.

On Sunday, he reiterated his stance by stating:

“Pharmaceutical companies have blamed their high prices on research and development, making Americans unfairly bear those costs alone.”

No Annual Cap for Traditional Medicare Enrollees

Under Medicare Part B, beneficiaries often share the cost of office-administered drugs. Notably, traditional Medicare does not impose an annual out-of-pocket limit, which can burden patients requiring expensive treatments.

Trump had previously teased a “very big announcement” unrelated to global trade or tariffs. This executive order appears to be that announcement, underscoring his long-standing pledge to reduce healthcare expenses.