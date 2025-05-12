Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement

Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement

The executive order primarily targets drugs covered under Medicare Part B, which includes medications administered in doctors' offices — such as chemotherapy infusions and injectable treatments.

Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement

JD Vance and Donald Trump


Former US President Donald Trump has announced a major policy move aimed at lowering medication costs for American citizens.

On Monday, he revealed his plan to introduce a “Most Favored Nation” policy through an executive order.

U.S. to Match Lowest Global Drug Prices

Trump stated on X (formerly Twitter) that under this new policy, the United States would pay no more than the lowest price paid by any other country worldwide for certain prescription drugs. The executive order will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to align Medicare drug payments with the most affordable rates available internationally.

“Our country will finally receive fair treatment, and healthcare costs for Americans will drop more significantly than ever imagined,” Trump said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on Medicare and Drug Costs

The executive order primarily targets drugs covered under Medicare Part B, which includes medications administered in doctors’ offices — such as chemotherapy infusions and injectable treatments.

While the scope is limited to these specific medications, the proposal has the potential to deliver substantial savings for the U.S. government.

However, Trump’s claim that the plan could save “TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS” is likely an exaggeration, according to policy experts.

Prescription drug prices have long been a source of frustration in U.S. politics, with both parties criticizing Medicare’s high costs compared to other developed nations. Despite ongoing debate, Congress has yet to enact lasting drug pricing reform.

Trump’s executive order seeks to tie U.S. pharmaceutical prices to those of economically advanced nations, potentially reshaping Medicare’s drug reimbursement model.

Resistance from Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical sector is expected to oppose the proposed policy fiercely, arguing that it could undermine innovation and R&D funding. Trump has frequently criticized the industry, previously accusing it of taking advantage of American consumers.

On Sunday, he reiterated his stance by stating:

“Pharmaceutical companies have blamed their high prices on research and development, making Americans unfairly bear those costs alone.”

No Annual Cap for Traditional Medicare Enrollees

Under Medicare Part B, beneficiaries often share the cost of office-administered drugs. Notably, traditional Medicare does not impose an annual out-of-pocket limit, which can burden patients requiring expensive treatments.

Trump had previously teased a “very big announcement” unrelated to global trade or tariffs. This executive order appears to be that announcement, underscoring his long-standing pledge to reduce healthcare expenses.

ALSO READ: Why Is Donald Trump Getting $400 Million Worth ‘Flying Palace’ From Qatar’s Royal Family?     

Filed under

JD Vance JD Vance Donald Trump Latest world news

newsx

Beggar In Bengal Admits Being Bangladeshi Spy, Caught Near Bengdubi Military Station In Siliguri
Vikram Misri is a disting

Who Is Vikram Misri, The IFS Officer Who Got Viral After Operation Sindoor? All About...
newsx

Baloch Commander Dr. Allah Nizar Seeks India’s Support To Fight Pakistan Says, ‘Just Give Us...
Tension Eases Along India

Tension Eases Along India-Pakistan Border; Life Returns To Normal In Jaisalmer, Barmer
JD Vance and Donald Trump

Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In...
Rakesh Poojary

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Beggar In Bengal Admits Being Bangladeshi Spy, Caught Near Bengdubi Military Station In Siliguri

Beggar In Bengal Admits Being Bangladeshi Spy, Caught Near Bengdubi Military Station In Siliguri

Who Is Vikram Misri, The IFS Officer Who Got Viral After Operation Sindoor? All About His Life, Education And Career

Who Is Vikram Misri, The IFS Officer Who Got Viral After Operation Sindoor? All About...

Baloch Commander Dr. Allah Nizar Seeks India’s Support To Fight Pakistan Says, ‘Just Give Us Those Seized Rifles And See’

Baloch Commander Dr. Allah Nizar Seeks India’s Support To Fight Pakistan Says, ‘Just Give Us...

Tension Eases Along India-Pakistan Border; Life Returns To Normal In Jaisalmer, Barmer

Tension Eases Along India-Pakistan Border; Life Returns To Normal In Jaisalmer, Barmer

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Entertainment

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Who Was Rakesh Poojary? Comedy Khiladigalu 3 Winner Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And Sisters’, Deletes Post Later

This Guy Does It Again: Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Heat For Apologising To ‘Pakistani Brothers And

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom