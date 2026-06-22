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Home > World News > Boston Airport Scare: Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Two Jets Come Within 300 Feet Of Collision

Boston Airport Scare: Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Two Jets Come Within 300 Feet Of Collision

A Delta Air Lines flight aborted its landing at Boston Logan after coming within an estimated 300 feet of an American Airlines jet.

Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Jets Come Within 300 Feet of Disaster (Photo: X)
Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Jets Come Within 300 Feet of Disaster (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 05:05 IST

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing at Boston Logan International Airport after coming dangerously close to an American Airlines aircraft in what aviation experts described as a significant runway incident. According to flight data analysis, the two jets were separated by only about 300 feet at one point before the Delta crew executed a safe go-around procedure. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which occurred on Saturday and involved two commercial passenger aircraft operating at one of the country’s busiest airports.

Delta Crew Performed Safe Go-Around

The incident involved Delta Flight 2351, arriving from Dallas. According to the FAA and Delta Air Lines, the aircraft initiated a go-around after coordinating with air traffic control to avoid an American Airlines plane departing from an intersecting runway. The manoeuvre allowed the aircraft to safely reposition for a further landing attempt.

Delta said the aircraft was carrying 129 passengers and six crew members. The flight later landed safely, and passengers disembarked without incident. The airline emphasised that go-arounds are established safety procedures that pilots or controllers use whenever they determine that conditions require them.

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Jets Were About 300 Feet Apart

Former Boeing safety engineer Todd Curtis, using publicly available Flightradar24 data, estimated that the two aircraft came within approximately 300 feet, or about 90 meters, of one another during the event. He described the occurrence as significant, particularly because both aircraft were being operated by experienced airline crews.

Curtis also noted that runway incursions remain a major safety concern for US aviation regulators and are closely monitored due to the potential risks they pose during takeoff and landing operations.

FAA Investigation Underway

The FAA has opened an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and whether any procedural issues contributed to the close call. American Airlines referred enquiries to the FAA, while Delta confirmed that its crew worked with controllers throughout the manoeuvre. 

Officials have reiterated that go-arounds are routine safety actions designed to maintain separation between aircraft and should not be viewed as emergencies when executed under controlled conditions.

Aviation Safety Remains In Focus

The Boston incident comes amid heightened attention on runway incursions and near misses across the United States. According to reports, aviation safety issues, including runway conflicts, are expected to be discussed during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing focused on strengthening safety across the national airspace system.

While no injuries or damage were reported in the Boston event, investigators are expected to review communications from air traffic control, flight paths, and operational procedures to determine exactly how the two aircraft came into such proximity.

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Boston Airport Scare: Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Two Jets Come Within 300 Feet Of Collision
Tags: aborted landingamerican airlinesaviation safetyBoston close callBoston Logan Airportdelta air linesDelta Flight 2351FAA investigationrunway incursion

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Boston Airport Scare: Delta Flight Aborts Landing After Two Jets Come Within 300 Feet Of Collision
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