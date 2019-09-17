Brad Pitt to promote his movie Ad Astra was last night in conversation with American astronaut Nick Hogue. Among various other questions, Brad Pitt questioned the astronaut if they know about Indian lander whereabouts.

It has been nearly ten days since ISRO lost connection with Chandrayaan-2. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling ISRO chief for the unsuccessful landing of Vikram lander to now Hollywood celebrities too being worried, Brad Pitt yesterday night made a call to his friend and American astronaut Nick Hague at the International Space Station (ISS) to ask him about the Indian moon lander. In the twenty-minute video call, Bradd Pitt asked many questions among which he questioned the astronauts up there at the station if they were able to see the landing of Indian Moon lander – Chandraayan 2. To which they said no, unfortunately not.

The call made by Brad Pitt was telecasted on Nasa TV and was a part of Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie Ad Astra promotion tour. In which he asked the astronauts- 3 American including Hague, 2 Russian, 1 Italian about the pace of life abroad in the ISS. Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie Ad Astra is based on an astronaut who is on a deadly mission and is at the edge of the solar system. Turning the tables, the actor then said let’s talk about me (Brad Pitt) and asked how was the movie Zero-G, to which astronaut Hague replied it was really good, the depictions, setting all you managed for the movie looks somewhat similar to my settings around here. To which, Pitt joked around and said the movie’s spaceship was much cleaner than the station and they both had a hearty laugh at that.

Brad Pitt, Hollywood sensation asked him about music, jam box and who controls the music to which Hague said we all take turns. To give more information on the Vikram Lander, initially, the process of descending was going as per format but shortly after 1:40 am on September 7 the Chandrayaan 2 lost contact with ISRO. People had been awake and waiting for the biggest news of the year but sadly, at 2:18 am ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that contact with Vikram had been lost. However, the next day came as a ray of hope when they could spot Vikram lander from above at the moon’s southern pole. Unfortunately, contact is yet to be established.

LIVE NOW: What does it take to go from science fiction to science reality? As we prepare for a new era of lunar exploration w/ #Artemis, actor Brad Pitt plays an astronaut in #AdAstra. Watch #PostLive for a convo with talent from the movie & our experts: https://t.co/mnAYcKpEbs pic.twitter.com/TE3NvWp85L — NASA (@NASA) September 16, 2019

