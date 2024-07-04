Brahmaputra And Dharla Rivers Surge: Rising Water Levels Threaten Kurigram With Floods Amid Continuous Heavy Rain

The water levels in the eastern Himalayan rivers which include the Teesta, Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar are on a rapid surge against the backdrop of continuous and rigorous precipitation that has been going on for several days.

The Teesta water levels in Teesta have risen and are flowing 5 centimeters above the danger level at Kaunia Point since Monday (July 1). As a result of the rapidly rising water levels, about 80 island chars in the low-lying areas of Brahmaputra and Dharla basins are facing inundation. The rapid water rise has also affected the houses and vegetable fields that are now submerged.

Kurigram Water Development Board Executive Engineer Rakibul Hasan said, “Due to the rain upstream, the water in rivers like Teesta, Brahmaputra, Dharla in Kurigram is increasing. Meanwhile, Teesta water is flowing five centimeters above the danger level. In the next 72 hours, the waters of all the rivers may cross the danger level. There is a fear of short-term floods in the district.”

The incessant and rigorous rainfall has become a major problem for the people who are living close to river banks, and as a result, they are living in fear of being displaced. Kurigram’s Rajarhat Agriculture Meteorological Office Officer-in-Charge Subal Chandra Sarkar has stated that the recorded rainfall has reached 24 mm in the past 24 hours.

