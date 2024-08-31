In a recent development related to the Brazil-X controversy, the South American country's telecommunications regulator has announced the suspension of Elon Musk's X's access, following a court order from a judge who has been in a prolonged dispute with the billionaire.

This suspension comes after X failed to meet a court-imposed deadline on Thursday evening to designate a legal representative in Brazil.

Taking to X, Musk said, “They’re shutting down the #1 source of truth in Brazil.”

Further, Musk has accused Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of imposing unjustified censorship, while the judge maintains that social media platforms need regulations against hate speech.

The court ruling could result in X losing one of its major markets at a time when Musk is facing challenges with the platform’s advertising revenue.

Morover,the conflict has also led to the freezing of Starlink’s bank accounts in country. Hence, Starlink, a division of Musk’s SpaceX, is also affected by the ruling.

Judge Moraes’ order also mandates that X, formerly Twitter, be suspended in Brazil until it complies with court directives, including paying over $3 million in fines and appointing a local representative, as Brazilian law requires.

The Judge also instructed telecommunications regulator Anatel to enforce the suspension, though the agency has not provided a specific timeline for implementation.

What’s The Dispute All About?

The dispute began earlier this year when Moraes ordered X to block accounts linked to investigations of misinformation and hate speech. Musk criticized this order as censorship and responded by closing X’s offices in Brazil, although the platform remained accessible.

Later in his posts, Musk has called President, Moraes’ “lapdog” and labeled the judge a “dictator. “, But Moraes remained resolute, stating at a Friday event, “Those who violate democracy, who violate fundamental human rights, whether in person or through social media, must be held accountable.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized that all businesses must adhere to legal requirements, stating, “Just because a guy has a lot of money doesn’t mean he can disrespect” the law.