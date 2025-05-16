Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Brazil Confirms First Bird Flu Outbreak in Commercial Poultry; China Halts Imports

Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock on Friday confirmed the country’s first outbreak of bird flu in a commercial poultry facility, marking a significant development for the world’s largest exporter of chicken meat, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) was detected at a farm in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. The ministry emphasised that it had begun implementing a comprehensive contingency plan “not only to eliminate the disease but also to maintain the sector’s productive capacity, ensuring supply and, consequently, food security for the population,” as reported by AP.

The ministry has also notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), along with Brazil’s Ministries of Health and Environment, and its international trade partners.

While officials seek to contain the outbreak, the economic ripple effects have already begun, the report said. Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Fávaro confirmed Friday that China has suspended poultry imports from Brazil for 60 days, according to local media reports.

The ministry sought to reassure consumers, stating that “the disease is not transmitted through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs.” It also noted that “the risk of human infection by the avian flu virus is low and occurs mostly among handlers or professionals who have close contact with infected birds (alive or dead).”

Filed under

Brazil Bird Flu Outbreak H5N1 Rio Grande do Sul

