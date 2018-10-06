Brazilians are scheduled to choose their 38th President on Sunday, October 8. About 147 million of Brazilians are scheduled to cast their ballot on Sunday amid massive outrage due to staggering economy, violent crime rates and innumerable corruption scandals.

The key issues in the fray are economic stagnation, corruption, participation of women in Brazilian politics

Candidates began excessive campaigning on Saturday, October 6, ahead of Brazil presidential elections 2018, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday. Brazil is Latin America’s most populous country and the largest economy, it is also a regional powerhouse. Media reports say about 147 million of Brazilians are scheduled to cast their ballot on Sunday amid massive outrage due to staggering economy, violent crime rates and innumerable corruption scandals.

Voters of the country will choose their 38th president. The key issues in the fray are economic stagnation, corruption, participation of women in Brazilian politics and their condition in general, and worsening violent crime rates in the country. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, unemployment stands above 12% in the country. Here’s all you need to know about Brazil polls 2018.

There are 3 main contenders in the fray. Far-right frontrunner and controversial leader Jair Bolsonaro, 55, of the Social Liberal Party, who has been accused for his derogatory remarks on women, race and sexual orientation.

The other candidate and his closet rival is Fernando Haddad, the leftist Workers’ Party candidate and replacement of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Ex=President Lula has been denied to contest in the election, as he was convicted among than 150 Brazilian business leaders, politicians on the charges of corruption, or popularly known as Car Wash Operation.

Lula expected to serve 12 years of imprisonment and has been barred from joining the fray, though many Lula supporters have come out in his support.

Media reports say Bolsonaro is expected to win the election, it will only be sure after final opinion polls if the prediction is correct or not.

If no candidate in the fray manages to get a majority, the race will go for second-round run-off between the top 2 winners on October 28.

Meanwhile, a nationwide protest was staged on Saturday as innumerable Brazilians expressed outrage over Bolsonaro’s participation, as part of a women-led #EleNao (#NotHim) movement.

Participation in the polls is compulsory for “literate” Brazilians aged 18 to 70, as reported by Al Jazeera.

