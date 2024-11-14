Brazil: Explosion and Suicide Attempt Outside Supreme Court Sparks Chaos and Investigation

In a shocking incident that sent shockwaves through Brazil’s capital, a man attempting to breach the Supreme Court building in Brasilia detonated two explosions before killing himself outside the premises on Wednesday night. The blasts, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. after the Court’s session had ended, forced justices and staff to evacuate the building, though all were confirmed safe. Authorities are now investigating the incident to uncover details about the suspect, his motives, and the broader security implications.

Suspect Detonates Explosives in Supreme Court Area

The two explosions rocked the Three Powers Plaza, a hub of Brazil’s political landscape, home to the Supreme Court, Congress, and the presidential palace. Local firefighters confirmed that one man died at the scene but did not disclose his identity. According to Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil’s federal district, the suspect had first detonated explosives in a vehicle parked at Congress. Fortunately, the initial blast caused no injuries, though it set off immediate security alarms.

Describing the sequence of events, Leão explained, “His first action was to explode the car. Then he approached the Supreme Court and tried to get in the building. He failed, and then there were the other explosions.” The suspect’s attempt to enter the Supreme Court building was unsuccessful, but the subsequent blasts prompted authorities to heighten security across the area.

Link to Former President’s Party?

Brazilian media sources reported that the car used in the initial blast is owned by a member of the Liberal Party, the same political party as former President Jair Bolsonaro. However, Leão indicated that only further investigation would confirm if the vehicle’s owner was the man who died in the explosions.

In response to the incident, Leão suggested that Congress close its doors temporarily to ensure safety, a recommendation that Brazil’s Senate promptly enacted. The lower house also heeded her advice, closing until noon the following day. “It could have been a lone wolf, like others we’ve seen around the world,” Leão said. “We are considering it as a suicide because there was only one victim, but investigations will show if that was indeed the case.”

Forensic Analysis to Confirm Identity

The aftermath of the explosions left the suspect’s body outside the Supreme Court for several hours. Authorities stated that forensic teams would be responsible for confirming the identity of the deceased. Leão clarified that only forensic analysis could establish definitive information about the suspect, who reportedly acted alone.

In a swift response to the explosions, security forces blocked all access to the Supreme Court and surrounding buildings, while the presidential security bureau conducted a thorough sweep of the grounds near the presidential palace. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was not in the presidential palace at the time of the incident, was reportedly at his official residence meeting with federal police chief Andrei Rodrigues and Supreme Court Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Cristiano Zanin.

A Recent Surge in Threats Against Brazil’s Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has been a recent target for threats, particularly from far-right factions and supporters of former President Bolsonaro, who have expressed strong opposition to the Court’s efforts to curb misinformation. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, in particular, has been a focal point for these criticisms due to his proactive stance in combating the spread of false information.

As the investigation proceeds, Brazil’s federal police have yet to release an official motive, though the incident has underscored the growing tension between political factions in the country. Leão confirmed that all relevant security agencies are working together to examine evidence from the scene and to clarify the motivations behind the attack.