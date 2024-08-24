Saturday, August 24, 2024

Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira To Visit India For 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting

Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, is set to visit India from August 25 to 28. During his visit, Vieira and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting on August 27.

According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions will focus on advancing key G20 outcomes from India’s G20 Presidency last year. Brazil, which currently holds the G20 presidency until November 2024, will work with India and South Africa—forming the G20 Troika—to push forward these outcomes. Brazil will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

The G20 comprises 19 countries, including Argentina, India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, the UK, and the US, along with two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.

The MEA highlighted that India and Brazil share a deep-rooted strategic partnership established in 2006. Vieira’s visit will offer an opportunity to further enhance this partnership and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral arenas.

In related news, in July, Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, led India’s delegation at the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Ravi emphasized India’s flagship programs, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and AMRUT, and reiterated India’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on water and sanitation.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the G20 Ministerial Call to Action, reinforcing commitments to improving drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services globally.

