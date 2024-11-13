Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

Just days after marrying, caregiver Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa was tragically killed by a coworker after refusing his advances. This heartbreaking incident has shaken the community as her family mourns the loss of a beloved mother and wife.

Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

Brazil caregiver murder Brazil crime news Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa case Newlywed killed by coworker
