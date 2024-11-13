Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

A tragic incident that has shocked the community, 38-year-old caregiver Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa was tragically killed just eight days after marrying her longtime partner. Her alleged assailant, coworker Marcelo Junior Bastos Santos, reportedly attacked her after she refused his advances, marking a devastating turn for a woman beloved by her family and community.

According to reports, Cintia Ribeiro Barbosa, a mother of four, was working as a caregiver in a private home when the tragic incident occurred. Allegedly, her colleague, Bastos Santos, made unwanted advances toward her, asking for a kiss. When Ribeiro refused and slapped him, reports indicate that he became violent, putting her in a chokehold and fatally strangling her. Local media reported that after the attack, he used diaper tape to restrain her hands and moved her body to an unoccupied property nearby.

A local media house released a video that allegedly contains a confession from Bastos Santos, in which he reportedly admits to killing Barbosa after she rejected his advances. The shocking nature of the incident has ignited conversations on the safety of women in workplaces across the country.

Barbosa’s body was discovered the day following her murder on a property close to her workplace. Her coworkers and local residents were initially unaware of her fate, but suspicions began to arise when police received information that Bastos Santos had asked a neighbor for a shovel on the day of the murder.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities reviewed footage from nearby surveillance cameras, which ultimately identified Bastos Santos as a key suspect. Shortly afterward, he was taken into custody. While authorities have not released further details about the ongoing investigation, the public defender assigned to Bastos Santos has declined to comment on the case, as reported by g1.

Barbosa’s death has left her family devastated, especially her husband, 50-year-old Nathanael da Silva. Da Silva spoke to local media about the profound loss, expressing his love and admiration for his late wife. “She was a rare jewel in my life,” he shared, remembering her as an honest, warm, and devoted partner. “Cintia was an exemplary person, a companion I had wanted for many years. She shared everything with me, she was sincere, a wonderful person.”

Da Silva revealed that he and Barbosa had been dating for some time before she moved into his home. The couple, both practicing evangelicals, recently chose to marry to formalize their relationship according to their religious beliefs. “We decided to get married because our religion did not allow us to live together otherwise,” he explained. This heartfelt commitment just days before her death adds another layer of tragedy to her loss.

As a mother, Barbosa was known for her devotion to her family, raising four children, including two adults and two minors. Her husband described how they created a blended family, sharing the responsibilities and joys of raising their children. “Since we didn’t have children together, her children were my children, and mine were her children,” Da Silva said, recalling the close family bond that was abruptly shattered.

