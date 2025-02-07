Brazil Plane Crash: Two Killed As Aircraft Collides With Bus In São Paulo

A small plane crashed onto a busy road in São Paulo, Brazil, killing two and injuring six. The aircraft lost contact minutes before colliding with a bus.

A small twin-engine King Air plane crashed onto a busy road in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday morning, killing two people and injuring six others, including a motorcyclist and a bus passenger struck by debris. The tragic accident left charred wreckage scattered along the highway, causing panic among commuters.

Crash Details: How the Tragedy Unfolded

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. ET) along Avenida Marquês in the Barra Funda district. The plane, which was en route to Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul, had taken off from Campo de Marte Airport, but the control tower lost contact with the aircraft minutes before the crash.

Following the collision, thick black smoke and bright orange flames engulfed the scene, causing chaos on the busy road. Emergency response teams, including firefighters and traffic officials, were quickly deployed to manage the situation and rescue the victims.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

According to the Military Police, two passengers aboard the aircraft were burned to death. The six injured victims included a motorcyclist and a woman on the bus, both struck by flying debris.

Official Response and Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes expressed his deep regret over the tragic incident, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that the city is providing all necessary support to assist the victims.

Officials continue to assess the damage and investigate the reason behind the loss of communication with the control tower before the crash. Further updates are expected as authorities release more details.

