Brazil Sues China’s BYD Over Allegations Of “Slave-like” Conditions

Brazilian labour prosecutors are suing Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co. and two contractors over allegations of “slave like labour” and human trafficking at the construction site of a manufacturing plant of the company’s biggest market outside China.

The lawsuit, extended by the Public Labour Prosecutor’s Office (MPT) in the state of Bahia, seeks 257 million reais ($45 million) in moral damages from BYD and two contractors, JinJiang and Tecmonta and individual compensation for the workers.

The MPT says that 220 Chinese workers were rescued after it began an investigation due to an anonymous complaint.

They alleged that construction site staff had their passports seized and were working under “employment contracts with illegal clauses, exhausting work hours and no weekly rest.”

Furthermore, the prosecutors stated that the workers had up to 70% of their wages withheld and faced high costs to terminate their contracts.

“Slavery-like conditions”, as defined by Brazilian law, include debt bondage and work that violates human dignity.

How did BYD respond?

In December, a representative for the Chinese automaker denied the reports about poor conditions at the construction site in Brazil, saying the allegations were aimed at “smearing” China and Chinese brands.

Now, however, BYD’s Brazilian unit said in a statement that it “reaffirms its non-negotiable commitment to human and labour rights, basing its activities on respect for Brazilian legislation and international labour protection standards.” They claimed to be collaborating with the labour prosecutor’s office and said they would provide updates on the lawsuit soon.

What is BYD?

BYD, short for Build Your Dreams, is one of the world’s largest EV makers. BYD’s electric vehicle plant in Brazil is its first facility outside of Asia and represents a crucial move in the company’s global expansion.

Brazil holds strategic value for the Chinese automobile industry, especially as political and economic ties grow stronger between Presidents Xi Jinping and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This comes at a time when Chinese-made cars face significant restrictions in markets like the United States and Europe.

