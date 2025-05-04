Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Authorities foiled a planned bomb attack targetting Lady Gaga's concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew a massive crowd to Copacabana Beach.

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Authorities foiled a planned bomb attack targetting Lady Gaga's concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew a massive crowd to Copacabana Beach.


Brazilian authorities have foiled a planned bomb attack targetting Lady Gaga’s landmark concert in Rio de Janeiro, which drew a record-breaking crowd of over 2 million people to Copacabana Beach on Saturday, Reuters reported. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state, in coordination with the federal Justice Ministry, announced Sunday that the plot was organised by a group allegedly promoting hate speech and the radicalisation of teenagers, the report said.

The group reportedly used online platforms to spread violent content, self-harm encouragement and extremist symbolism as a form of social identity.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police said in an official statement, according to Reuters.

According to the report, the Justice Ministry further revealed that the individuals behind the plot had posed as members of Lady Gaga’s global fan base — the “Little Monsters.” The planned attack raised alarms within law enforcement after Rio state police intelligence tipped off the ministry’s Cyber Operations Lab, which subsequently uncovered digital cells communicating through coded language, as reported by Reuters.

As part of the investigation, authorities executed over a dozen search and seizure warrants in four Brazilian states: Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

A man believed to be the group’s leader was arrested in Rio Grande do Sul for illegal possession of a firearm, while a teenager in Rio de Janeiro was taken into custody on charges of storing child pornography.

