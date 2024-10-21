Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Brazilian President Lula Sufferes Brain Hemorrhage, Cancels BRICS Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his planned trip to Russia for the upcoming BRICS summit following medical advice.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his planned trip to Russia for the upcoming BRICS summit following medical advice. Lula, 78, was advised to avoid long-haul flights after sustaining a head injury that led to a minor brain hemorrhage. According to a statement from the presidential office, he will now attend the summit via videoconference instead of departing for Russia as originally scheduled.

Lula’s Health Condition After Fall

Lula’s personal physician, Dr. Roberto Kalil, provided further details in an interview with GloboNews, explaining that the president experienced a significant fall at his home, resulting in trauma to the back of his head. The injury required stitches and led to a small hemorrhage in the temporal-frontal region of his brain. Dr. Kalil emphasized that while Lula is recovering well and able to perform his usual duties, continuous monitoring is essential, as brain hemorrhages can potentially worsen over time.

A medical report from the Sirio Libanes Hospital in Brasilia confirmed that Lula suffered a laceration to the occipital region of his head on Saturday. Doctors advised him to avoid long-distance air travel, though he remains otherwise fit to continue his presidential responsibilities.

BRICS Summit Participation

Lula had been scheduled to depart for Russia on Sunday afternoon to participate in the BRICS summit, a diplomatic forum established 15 years ago by Brazil, Russia, India, and China. The forum has since expanded to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. In Lula’s absence, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has been assigned to lead Brazil’s delegation at the summit.

Workers’ Party President Gleisi Hoffmann shared an update on social media, stating that she had spoken with Lula and confirmed he was in good health, though following medical advice to forgo the long journey.

Lula’s decision to join the summit via videoconference underscores his commitment to the diplomatic engagement while prioritizing his health amid the recovery process.

Brazilian President Luiz Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva BRICS BRICS summit Russia BRICS Summit
