Brazil’s Judiciary Takes a Strong Stand as Bolsonaro Faces Coup Charges

Brazil’s democratic institutions have been praised for their strength after former President Jair Bolsonaro was formally accused of plotting a coup to stay in power. The attorney general’s decision to charge Bolsonaro stands in stark contrast to the United States, where former President Donald Trump has yet to face full legal consequences for his alleged anti-democratic actions.

Marcelo Freixo, a prominent left-wing politician, emphasized the difference between the two countries, stating, “In Brazil coup-mongers go to jail. In the US they get back into the White House.” His remarks came shortly after Bolsonaro was officially accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro Could Face Over 40 Years in Prison

The charges against Bolsonaro are severe, including participation in an attempted coup, armed criminal association, and an attempt to violently dismantle the rule of law. If found guilty, he could face a prison sentence exceeding 40 years.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump, who was accused of inciting the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, has managed to evade conviction and is currently serving his second term as president. Freixo remarked, “In the US Trump encouraged an attempted coup through the storming of the Capitol and emerged unpunished. In Brazil Bolsonaro led an attempted coup and he is going to jail.”

A Plot to Stay in Power at Any Cost

The indictment, spanning 272 pages, reveals how dangerously close Brazil came to experiencing a military-led breakdown of democracy. According to prosecutors, Bolsonaro spent two years orchestrating an authoritarian plan to remain in office. His strategy allegedly involved using social media to spread false information about Brazil’s Supreme Court and election system, inciting street chaos, and using that unrest to justify military intervention.

One of the most alarming accusations involves the planned “neutralization” of key public figures who were seen as obstacles to Bolsonaro’s political ambitions. Reports suggest that Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were among those targeted, with plans involving weapons and poison.

Bolsonaro even had a pre-written speech prepared, in which he planned to cite Italian philosopher St. Thomas Aquinas to justify his unconstitutional takeover.

Bolsonaro Rejects the Allegations

Bolsonaro and his legal team have strongly denied the charges, calling them politically motivated. His lawyers expressed “astonishment and anger” at the accusations, while his son, Carlos Bolsonaro, dismissed the indictment as a “sack of dung.”

In a statement, Bolsonaro alleged that the justice system was being used as a weapon against him. He claimed, “This is the same failed strategy that was used against President Trump.”

A Victory for Brazilian Democracy

Despite Bolsonaro’s denial, many in Brazil view the legal action against him as a crucial moment for democracy. Unlike in the U.S., where institutions have struggled to hold Trump accountable, Brazil’s police and judiciary have taken decisive steps to prosecute those who allegedly conspired against the nation’s democratic framework.

Freixo pointed out, “Here in Brazil, the institutions did their job defending democracy. We’ve always been told that North American institutions are really strong – but the institutions that showed themselves to be truly strong were the Brazilian ones, which did not allow a coup to take place.”

Legal Experts Weigh In

Legal experts agree that the case against Bolsonaro is strong. Constitutional law professor Conrado Hübner Mendes stated that there is “more than enough evidence” to convict Bolsonaro. He believes that, combined with Bolsonaro’s existing ban from seeking public office until 2030, a criminal conviction would likely end his political career.

However, Mendes warned that Bolsonaro’s movement remains powerful. “The political criminality Bolsonaro helped build remains strong,” he noted, referring to the influence of Bolsonaro’s hard-right successors.