Thursday, May 15, 2025
BREAKING: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Konya’s Kulu District In Turkey, No Damage Reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Kulu district of Konya, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremors were strongly felt in the capital and surrounding provinces; however, no damage has been reported so far.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Kulu district of Konya, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremors were strongly felt in the capital and surrounding provinces; however, no damage has been reported so far.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

