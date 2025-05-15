A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Kulu district of Konya, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremors were strongly felt in the capital and surrounding provinces; however, no damage has been reported so far. BREAKING- Earthquake strikes Turkey, more details awaited pic.twitter.com/i882D7x8c8 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) May 15, 2025 Advertisement · […]

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Kulu district of Konya, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremors were strongly felt in the capital and surrounding provinces; however, no damage has been reported so far.

BREAKING- Earthquake strikes Turkey, more details awaited pic.twitter.com/i882D7x8c8 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) May 15, 2025

CCTV footage of 5.2 Earthquake felt in Konya, Turkey pic.twitter.com/w4QIiYFnVu — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) May 15, 2025

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)