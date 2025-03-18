Breaking: 80,000 Pages Of JFK Assassination Files Released

In a historic move toward government transparency, 80,000 pages of previously redacted documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released to the public.

In a historic move toward government transparency, 80,000 pages of previously redacted documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released to the public. The move comes under the directive of President Donald Trump, aiming to provide unfiltered access to long-classified information.

This release is expected to shed new light on one of America’s most debated events, potentially revealing previously unknown details about the circumstances surrounding JFK’s assassination. Historians, researchers, and the public now have unrestricted access to these files, marking a significant step in declassifying historic government records.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept. https://t.co/UnG1vkgxjX pic.twitter.com/XBbkQfz4Bx — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 18, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a developing story………..