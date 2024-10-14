Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Endorses Kamala Harris And Tim Walz

As Election Day nears, Bryan Cranston endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a rally in Phoenix, emphasizing reproductive rights and the importance of “freedom of choice” as a father.

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Endorses Kamala Harris And Tim Walz

As Election Day approaches, the pressure mounts for both Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Amid a series of high-profile rallies, actor Bryan Cranston has added his voice to the growing support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the 2024 presidential race.

Cranston delivered his enthusiastic endorsement during a Harris-Walz campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, titled “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom.” The event emphasized the importance of abortion rights, and the 68-year-old actor took the opportunity to discuss the significance of “freedom of choice,” particularly as a father.

“I am not a politician. I am not a doctor or a lawyer, but I played all of those on TV. But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now, for the future of other fathers’ daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right, freedom of choice,” Cranston stated. “There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own bodies. And that’s why I am enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.”

Social Media Reactions to Cranston’s Endorsement

A video of Cranston’s speech quickly gained traction online, racking up millions of views. Reactions varied among netizens; one fan expressed disappointment, saying, “Noooooo, not Bryan Cranston too!!! They got Walterrrr!!!” Another commenter noted, “He fell off after Breaking Bad,” while a third highlighted a more privileged perspective, stating, “You’re truly blessed if the only issue you worry about in this election is reproductive rights. You must be rich rich to be able to not care about anything else.”

Conversely, many fans supported Cranston’s stance, with one user commenting, “Good on him! My respect level just went up for him in addition to him already being a great actor.” Another wrote, “A father knows it well,” and yet another pointed out the contrast between celebrity endorsements: “Republicans have washed up drug addict celebrities like Kid Rock & James Woods; Democrats have superstars like Bryan Cranston & Taylor Swift.”

MUST READ: Acemoglu, Johnson, And Robinson Win 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics for Institutional Research

Filed under

Breaking bad Bryan Cranston Kamala Harris Tim walz World news
