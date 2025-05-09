Breaking: Pakistan Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Reports Of Alleged Airbase Strikes

Pakistan has issued a NOTAM, closing its airspace to all flights from 3:15 AM to 12:00 PM on May 10, citing no official reason. The move follows reports of alleged Indian strikes on key Pakistani airbases.

Pakistan has announced a temporary closure of its airspace to all types of flights on May 10. According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the restriction will be in effect from 3:15 AM to 12:00 PM local time. No reason was officially provided for the shutdown, but the move comes amid heightened regional tensions and recent military developments. Airlines and passengers have been advised to plan accordingly.

This is a developing story….

