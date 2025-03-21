Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Breaking: Powerful Blast During Friday Prayers At Qissa Khwani Jamia Mosque In Peshawar, Pakistan Leaves Multiple Dead

A powerful explosion took place during Friday prayers at Qissa Khwani Jamia Mosque in Peshawar.

Qissa Khwani Jamia Mosque


A powerful explosion took place during Friday prayers at Qissa Khwani Jamia Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, resulting in multiple casualties.

What Happened In 2022?

A devastating suicide blast struck a crowded Shia mosque during Friday prayers in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 57 people and injuring nearly 200 others way back in 20222. The attack, one of the deadliest in the restive region bordering Afghanistan, occurred at a Jamia mosque in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani bazaar.

According to rescue officials, the explosion took place as worshippers gathered for prayers. While no group has immediately claimed responsibility, the Islamic State and sectarian militant groups have been behind similar attacks targeting Shia communities in the past.

Mohammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), confirmed the death toll and the number of wounded. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif stated that it was a suicide bombing, involving two terrorists.

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)

