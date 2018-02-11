In an unfortunate incident, 71 people including crew members were killed in a jet crash in Moscow region of Russia on Sunday. The plane had gone missing within minutes of take-off from Domodedovo international airport. Russian authorities have confirmed the crash and have said that the fragments of the missing aircraft have been found.

A Russian jet carrying 71 people onboard crashed in Moscow region within minutes of taking off from Domodedovo international airport on Sunday. All the passengers have been killed as per the media reports emerging from Russia. As per the reports, the Saratov Airlines An-148 was on the way to the city of Orsk when it vanished from the radar. Emergency services officials have told BBC that there was no chance of any survivors.

“The airplane reportedly crashed outside Argunovo village in the Moscow region. The crew and passengers had no chance,” a source was quoted as saying Interfax news agency. Many witnesses have reportedly told the media that they saw a plane in flames falling from the sky. The wreckage of the plane is supposed to be spread over a wide area. Following the crash, emergency ministry of Russia said that it was verifying the reports of the crash. The Russian authorities later confirmed the crash and said they had found the fragments of a plane.

“Saratov Airlines flight #6W703 was performed with a 7 years old Antonov An-148 aircraft with registration number RA-61704… Flight #6W703 took off from Moscow at 11:22 UTC time and 5 minutes later we tracked it descenting with 3300 feet per minute before the signal was lost..”, Flightradar 24 tweeted after the incident.

Meanwhile, the latest reports have revealed that rescue operations are difficult to conduct as the plane has fallen in a forest and its debris lays covered by snow.

Saratov Airlines flight #6W703 was performed with a 7 years old Antonov An-148 aircraft with registration number RA-61704 pic.twitter.com/2KS4UJ1ow9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 11, 2018

(Updating….)