Breaking | White House: Trump Wants India-Pakistan De-escalation, Rubio in Contact with Both Countries

The White House has reaffirmed its commitment to helping defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that both the Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio are actively engaged in diplomatic efforts.

“This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in,” Leavitt said. “The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office.”

Highlighting Trump’s diplomatic ties with both nations, Leavitt added, “He has good relations with the leaders of both countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end.”

#WATCH | Washington, DC | On US efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he…

