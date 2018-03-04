In a move made by the United States (US) Department of Homeland security (DHS) that can prove a good news for spoused H1-B visa holders. The (DHS) has decided to postpone the date to put the proposed curb. The spouses of certain H1-B visa holders can have a sigh of relief as the DHS has decided to defer the rollout of the proposal that the date for issuing the draft proposal has now been postponed to June from its earlier target of February 2018.

In a move made by the United States (US) Department of Homeland security (DHS) that can prove a good news for spouses H1-B visa holders. The (DHS) has decided to postpone the date to put the proposed curb. According to a report by the Times of India, the spouses of certain H1-B visa holders can have a sigh of relief as the DHS has decided to defer the rollout of the proposal that the date for issuing the draft proposal has now been postponed to June from its earlier target of February 2018. Since the introduction of the programme back in May 2015, the eligible spouses of H1-B visa holders have been given more than a lakh employment authorisation, out of which a fair number is that of the Indians.

A report issued by the Department of Homeland security mentioned that nearly 30,000-odd applications for employment authorisation along with the request for renewals. The first step towards the ending of the mechanism of granting such authorisation will be the release of the draft proposal by the Donald Trump administrative in the month of June. While the date for the release of the final set of rules is yet to be decided. immigration experts quoted in the report mentions about the process of implementation of new rules could take up to a year, that means the end of 2018 or the start of 2019. It also adds that currently, the spouses of the H1B visa holders are granted the H4 visa, which does not entitle them to work or even carry on their own business. In order to do so, they need to obtain an ’employment authorisation document’ (EAD).

According to the report, not all the dependent spouses of H1B visa holder are entitled or even eligible to apply for an EAD only if the H-1B visa is eligible to receive a green card in future. The only way for the dependent spouse to work in the states is of the green card petition of the H1B visa holder has already been approved or the H1-B visa status had been extended beyond six years pending such approval.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App