Over British Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft European Union (EU) withdrawal agreement, many ministers including Dominic Raab, the United Kingdom’s Brexit Secretary, Esther McVey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and two other ministers have resigned from their posts. Brexit minister Dominic Raab said that he cannot support May’s proposed EU withdrawal agreement. “I regret to say that following the Cabinet meeting, on the Brexit deal, I must resign,” Raab said.

The Brexit minister shared his resignation on the micro-blogging site Twitter saying that he cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises that they made to the country in the elections manifesto. “This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” said Dominic Raab.

The second big name to quit today was Esther McVey, senior minister, and Brexit hardliner. McVey handed over his resignation to the British PM saying the deal that you (Theresa May) put before the cabinet does not honor the result of the referendum.” According to the reports, the EU leaders will hold a meeting on November 25 to discuss Theresa May’s draft European Union (EU) withdrawal agreement.

Amid the resignations, Theresa May told lawmakers, “If we get behind a deal we can bring our country back together and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. The British people want us to get this done.”

