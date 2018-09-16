With Britain due to leave the European Union on March 29, London mayor Sadiq Khan has made a call, for another referendum on Brexit. Sadiq is not the lone voice, many business leaders and lawmakers have come forward to argue for people to have a final say on any deal struck with Brussels.

With Britain due to leave the European Union on March 29, London mayor Sadiq Khan has made a call, for another referendum on Brexit saying the prime minister’s handling of Brexit negotiations has become mired in confusion and deadlock and is leading the country down a damaging path.

Sadiq is not the lone voice, many business leaders and lawmakers have come forward to argue for people to have a final say on any deal struck with Brussels. However, British PM Theresa May has outrightly rejected any such demand stating that members of parliament will get to vote on whether to accept any final deal.

According to reports, with time running out to thrash out a Brexit deal, the government is preparing plans for a no-deal Brexit.

However, Khan has contended that right now Britain is facing either a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit, both of which were “incredibly risky” for Britain.

“The government’s abject failure – and the huge risk we face of a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit – means that giving people a fresh say is now the right – and only – approach left for our country,” Khan said.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More