Wednesday, October 23, 2024
BRICS Summit 2024: Brazil’s President Lula Urges Peace to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine, Middle East

At the BRICS Summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a strong appeal for international cooperation to prevent conflict

BRICS Summit 2024: Brazil's President Lula Urges Peace to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine, Middle East

At the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a strong appeal for international cooperation to prevent the worsening of current conflicts. Speaking via videoconference from Brasília to the summit held in Kazan, Russia, Lula emphasized the need for diplomacy and peace efforts to prevent the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East from escalating further, warning that they could develop into global conflicts.

Urging Diplomatic Solutions in Ukraine

Lula stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation in the war between Ukraine and Russia. He highlighted that encouraging peace talks is key to finding a resolution. His call for negotiations underscored Brazil’s position of promoting diplomacy over prolonged warfare.

Plea for Collective Action in the Middle East

Lula also addressed the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as well as the involvement of Hezbollah from Lebanon. He urged nations to collaborate in seeking a peaceful solution, stressing the critical role that international efforts must play in stopping the conflicts in the Middle East before they spiral out of control.

Read More: Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Filed under

brazil BRICS summit middle east President Lula ukraine
