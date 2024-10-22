Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping For The First Time In 5 Years

Foreign Secretary confirms there will be  a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping at BRICS2024.

India confirms that a bilateral meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will happen tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summits in Kazan. Foreign Secretary confirms there will be  a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping at BRICS2024

With both PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the BRICS Summit in Russia a day after India and China had a breakthrough in talks over the standoff along the Line of Actual Control or LAC, it is to be seen if both leaders will meet or hold talks.

BRICS 2024 PM Narendra Modi Xi Jinping
