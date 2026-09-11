BRICS Summit 2026: Putin Arrives in Delhi With His ‘Doomsday Plane’: It’s Unique Features and Protection Shield

This trip is considered significant as both nations are looking to deepen their cooperation in trade, investment and energy. Putin is also scheduled to have a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. It is expected that both leaders will have a discussion about key areas of bilateral cooperation. However, his meeting with Modi is not the only news getting attention; his presidential aircraft is also getting the limelight. This plane is one of the most heavily secured planes in the world.

Why Does Putin Fly With Two Identical Planes?

Putin travelled in one of two identical Ilyushin IL-96-300PU aircraft. Both aircraft can fly simultaneously. The tactic makes it difficult for potential threats to identify which plane is carrying the Russian President.

The security arrangement is not new. Putin has reportedly used the same method during overseas visits in the past. The presidential aircraft is often called the “Flying Kremlin” because of its advanced security and communication systems.

What Is Putin’s ‘Doomsday Plane’?

The aircraft is a specially modified version of the Russian-made Ilyushin IL-96-300. Developed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau, the plane is designed to function as a secure airborne command centre for Russia’s top leadership.

The long-range aircraft can travel around 11,000 km. It is powered by four Aviadvigatel PS-90A turbofan engines and is operated by Russia’s Special Flight Squadron.

Inside Putin’s Heavily Secured Aircraft

The IL-96-300PU has encrypted communication systems that allow secure contact with military, intelligence and government networks. It also features satellite links, protected radio channels and advanced defensive technology, including radar-jamming systems.

This means the aircraft can continue to serve as a mobile command centre during a major national emergency. But the plane is not only about security. The “Flying Kremlin” also reportedly features a private presidential suite, bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, dining areas and a large conference room.

Its interiors include rich woodwork, premium leather and even gold-plated fittings. The aircraft is therefore designed for two purposes: keeping Putin protected and allowing him to run critical government operations while travelling.