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Home > World News > ‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France

‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the expansion of UPI in France, highlighted visa-free airport transit for Indians, and unveiled new education and mobility initiatives while addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 03:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between India and France, ranging from digital financial integration to greater professional and educational mobility. He said that the scope of UPI usage in France will expand even further. During his address to the Indian diaspora in Paris, PM Modi said the expansion of UPI in France will enable instant connectivity and seamless mutual payments between the two countries. ‘Now, the scope of UPI usage in France is also going to expand further. This means instant India-France connect and instant mutual payments. Through all these initiatives, we are bringing India and France closer,’ he said.

UPI Expansion To Strengthen India-France Connectivity

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday discussed expanding UPI services in France. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that UPI is already available at several locations in the country, including the Eiffel Tower. The UPI was launched in Paris on July 3, 2024.

Alongside this digital integration, PM Modi highlighted the practical progress achieved in recent months and noted that the opening of a consulate in Marseille last year has brought significant convenience to the Indian diaspora.

He also pointed to recent travel milestones, including the introduction of visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports. ‘Before I leave, I have some more good news for all of you. Last year, a consulate was opened in Marseille. This provides significant convenience. A few weeks ago, visa-free transit for Indian nationals began at French airports,’ he said.

Education And Professional Mobility In Focus

The Prime Minister outlined a collaborative approach to education, citing increasing mobility for students and professionals, ongoing work toward the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, and plans to establish French university campuses in India. ‘Whether it’s increasing the mobility of students and professionals, mutual recognition of educational qualifications, or the opening of French university campuses in India, we are moving forward together on all of these,’ he stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that these initiatives are a key part of his government’s broader objective of bringing India and France closer together. Earlier, PM Modi praised the Indian community abroad for reflecting India’s core values on foreign soil. In his speech in Paris, PM Narendra Modi said, ‘Paris is a city of lights, colours, ideas and innovation.’ He also commended the Indian diaspora for enriching the city with India’s cultural diversity.

Indian Diaspora Showcases Unity in Diversity

Addressing members of the Indian community, Modi said that people from every corner of India, including Tamils, Punjabis, Gujaratis, Marathis, and Bengalis, are represented in Paris. He remarked that the diaspora has brought new colours to the city and is a reflection of India’s unity in diversity. Turning to India’s development journey, the Prime Minister stressed that the aspirations and determination of its people shape the country’s present trajectory.

Multi-City France Visit Comes To Close

The Prime Minister concluded his multi-city visit to France today, during which he participated in the G7 Summit in Evian, addressed global technology leaders at VivaTech 2026, interacted with the Indian diaspora, and held bilateral meetings with senior French leaders and business executives.

(Inputs From ANI)

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‘Bringing India And France Closer’: PM Modi Announces Expansion Of UPI Across France
Tags: education-partnershipemmanuel macronFrance Airportsg7 summitIndia-France relationsIndian diasporaindian studentsMarseille ConsulateParisPM Narendra ModiUPI expansionUPI Francevisa-free transitVivaTech 2026

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