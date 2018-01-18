Tracey Crouch has been appointed as the first-ever minister for loneliness in the United Kingdom. With an increase in the number of people who face loneliness, Prime Minister Theresa May has decided to take the step. May have defined it as the sad reality of modern life for many UK citizens. The commission was formed by former Member of Parliament Jo Cox before she was murdered by a right-wing extremist in 2016. The loneliness has become a mental illness and is affecting a large population of the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has appointed its first-ever minister for loneliness to tackle the growing problem of social isolation. Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Tracey Crouch who is currently working as the minister for Sport and Civil Society. When announcing the appointment, Theresa May defined loneliness as a “sad reality of modern life” for many U.K. citizens. Crouch, a 42-year-old minister for sport and civil society, said she was up for the task of heading a government-wide group responsible for policies connected to loneliness, the Guardian reported.

The commission on loneliness was set up by former Member of Parliament Jo Cox before she was murdered by a right-wing extremist in 2016. “Loneliness can be triggered by a life event, such as a bereavement or becoming a parent, with certain groups, such as young people and carers, particularly at risk,” said Crouch. According to government figures, more than 9 million people in U.K. “always or often feel lonely” and “around 200,000 older people have not had a conversation with a friend or relative in more than a month.”

“This is an issue that Jo cared passionately about and we will honour her memory by tackling it, helping the millions of people across the UK who suffer from loneliness,” May said. An increasing body of research has found that feelings of social isolation can have profound health effects; according to a government commission, loneliness is as bad for people’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes daily. The UK government has also started working on the strategies to fight back loneliness. In coalition with National Statistics office, the government is working on the ways measures loneliness.