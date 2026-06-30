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Home > World News > Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

Britain is considering intervening in Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery over concerns about media freedom and UK broadcasting assets.

Britain Considers Intervening in Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Deal (Image: AI-generated)
Britain Considers Intervening in Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Deal (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 19:00 IST

Britain is considering stepping into Paramount Skydance Corp’s proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery over concerns that the deal could affect media freedom and the availability of on-demand programming in the country. The move marks the first stage of a process that could eventually see the acquisition examined by Britain’s competition watchdog, despite the global deal already receiving approvals from several major jurisdictions.

The possible intervention comes after the merger secured clearance in the United States, China, Australia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia. However, British authorities believe the transaction could have implications for domestic media assets, prompting a closer review before the takeover moves ahead.

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Why Britain is looking closely at the media giant takeover

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has asked both companies to respond by July 6 before the government decides its next step. “I am mindful of the need to reach a final decision in a timely manner, and I will endeavour to do so as appropriate,” Nandy said in a statement.

She noted that although the transaction is global, it directly affects British media businesses. Paramount owns Channel 5, the UK’s free-to-air broadcaster that airs news programming, while Warner owns CNN International. Other UK operations that may be affected include TNT Sports, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

What happens if the government formally intervenes

Once the response deadline passes, Nandy will decide whether to issue a formal public interest intervention notice. If that happens, Britain’s media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will begin separate reviews of the proposed merger.

The two regulators will have up to 40 days to submit their findings. Based on those reports, Nandy will decide whether to approve the takeover or send it for a more detailed investigation, a process that can take up to 24 weeks.

Companies may offer remedies if concerns are raised

In case regulators have any issues while reviewing the deal, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery can try to solve the issues through remedies such as selling certain assets or making commitments to protect their editorial independence.

Neither Paramount Pictures nor Warner Bros Discovery had any comments regarding Britain’s proposed intervention with Reuters.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: ‘We’ll Cut Off Those Hands’: Why Has Pakistan Threatened India Over Indus Waters Treaty?

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Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why
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Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why
Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why
Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why
Britain Eyes Intervention In $110 Billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery Merger; Here’s Why

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