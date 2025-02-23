Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Britain-India Trade Talks Back On Track As Ministers Meet In New Delhi On Monday

The two-day negotiations in New Delhi are expected to focus on these unresolved issues and other aspects of an economic partnership.

Britain-India Trade Talks Back On Track As Ministers Meet In New Delhi On Monday

Jonathan Reynolds and Piyush Goyal


The United Kingdom and India are set to restart negotiations on a long-awaited trade deal as Britain’s Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds meets India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday. The discussions mark the first formal engagement between the two nations since the UK’s Labour Party took power last year.

Reynolds emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating, “Securing a trade deal with what is soon-to-be the third biggest economy in the world is a no-brainer, and a top priority for me and this government.” He added that his visit, alongside the UK’s top negotiating team, reflects Britain’s commitment to reviving the stalled talks.

Trade negotiations between India and the UK had been ongoing under previous Conservative governments but were halted in March 2024, with Britain citing India’s general elections as a reason for the delay. Key points of contention in the discussions included high import duties on British whisky in India and New Delhi’s demand for more visas for Indian students and businesses.

The two-day negotiations in New Delhi are expected to focus on these unresolved issues and other aspects of an economic partnership. The UK government highlighted the significance of the trade relationship, which currently stands at £41 billion ($51.8 billion), between the world’s fifth and sixth-largest economies.

The resumption of talks signals a renewed push by both governments to finalize an agreement that could strengthen bilateral economic ties. While details on potential breakthroughs remain unclear, the discussions are seen as a crucial step toward a comprehensive trade pact.

ALSO READ:Massive USAID Job Cuts: Trump Administration Eliminates 2,000 Jobs, Halts Foreign Aid

Britain-India Trade Talk

