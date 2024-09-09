Britain Initiates Key Reviews To Strengthen Its Foreign Policy

On Monday, Britain's Foreign Office unveiled plans to conduct three strategic reviews. Which aimed at enhancing the nation's global influence and impact.

This reviews will assess Britain’s diplomatic relationships in the context of shifting geopolitics, optimize the effectiveness of its aid development efforts, and align its foreign policy with economic and trade objectives. The outcomes are expected by the end of the year.

As per Foreign Secretary David Lammy, these reviews will aid the country is shaping their strategy in increasing the UK’s global impact and ensure that diplomacy & development go hand in hand.

Meanwhile, since taking office, the new Labour government has prioritized long-term peace and security in the Middle East as a central element of its foreign policy.

Additionally, it also seeks to recalibrate Britain’s relationship with the European Union and reinforce its steadfast commitment to NATO.

