Britain Unveils $2 Billion Weapons Factory Plan as Starmer Calls for War Readiness

Britain’s PM Keir Starmer emphasised the need for the UK to be prepared to “fight and win” against states with advanced military capabilities. 

Britain Unveils $2 Billion Weapons Factory Plan as Starmer Calls for War Readiness

Defence Minister John Healey announced a £1.5 billion plan to build at least six new weapons and explosives factories in the UK, describing the move as “a message to Moscow”


Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the country’s need to be prepared to “fight and win” against states with advanced military capabilities, Reuters reported.

Starmer’s Warning on Military Threats

In an article for The Sun on Sunday, Starmer cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its alliances with Iran and North Korea as clear threats. “We are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, so we must be ready to fight and win,” Starmer wrote, according to Reuters.

New Investment in Munitions Production

Defence Minister John Healey announced a £1.5 billion plan to build at least six new weapons and explosives factories in the UK, describing the move as “a message to Moscow” and a way to boost the nation’s economy, during a BBC interview.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed that up to 7,000 long-range weapons will be procured and built domestically, raising total planned munitions spending to around £6 billion during the current parliamentary term, as reported by Reuters.

Strategic Defence Review and Future Spending

Starmer is set to publish a major Strategic Defence Review this week, detailing the threats facing Britain and outlining the necessary military capabilities. Since taking office in July, his government has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with a long-term goal of 3%.

In addition to munitions, the government has committed £1 billion to Artificial Intelligence projects aimed at improving battlefield decision-making and £1.5 billion to improve housing conditions for armed forces personnel.

