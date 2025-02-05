Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
British Airways Defends Changes To Loyalty Program Amid Backlash

Under the new scheme, customers will earn one point for every pound spent, and to qualify for gold status, they will need to earn 20,000 points annually.

British Airways Defends Changes To Loyalty Program Amid Backlash


British Airways has responded to criticism over its recent changes to its loyalty program, insisting that the overhaul will create a fairer system for all customers. The airline announced a shift from awarding points based on distance flown or fare class to a system where customers will earn one point for every pound spent. This move, which will come into effect on April 1, 2025, has sparked concern among some frequent fliers, particularly those in the leisure and economy travel sectors.

To achieve gold status, which offers perks such as access to first-class lounges and enhanced baggage allowances, customers will need to earn 20,000 points per year. The shift to a spending-based model has led some to argue that it will be nearly impossible for small business travelers, economy passengers, and self-funded leisure travelers to reach this elite status.

Frequent flyer website Headforpoints.com voiced concerns, claiming that the new scheme effectively “washes its hands” of the leisure market. However, British Airways has countered these criticisms, with Chief Commercial Officer Colm Lacy emphasizing that the intention behind the changes is not to reduce the number of loyal customers but to better reward those who contribute to the airline’s financial success. Lacy stated, “This is not about reducing the number of members in each tier. The focus for this is making sure we have a loyalty scheme that rewards people for the right behaviours.”

In a bid to mitigate concerns, British Airways also announced an extended bonus offer, allowing customers to earn up to 550 additional points per flight, depending on their cabin class. Additionally, the airline introduced a new guarantee of bronze status for passengers who take at least 25 flights annually. This level of status will provide perks such as access to business-class check-in desks and free seat selection, even for economy class travelers.

Gilbert Ott, founder of travel website God Save The Points, noted that many airlines in the U.S. already use a spending-based system, which has led to improved benefits for loyal customers. Ott speculated that the trend will likely spread across Europe, with British Airways being one of the first major airlines to implement such a system. “My gut is, if you look in five years, almost everybody will have done the same,” he said.

Alongside these changes, British Airways will also drop the word “Executive” from its program name, renaming it the British Airways Club. The airline has also expanded its earning potential, allowing customers to earn points through its British Airways Holidays package division.

While these shifts in the loyalty program have stirred controversy, British Airways remains confident that the new approach will align better with its business model while offering a more sustainable and rewarding system for its most frequent travelers.

