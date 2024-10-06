Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
British and American Climbers Rescued After 3-Days on Himalayas

The climbers were able to send an emergency message, but harsh weather and difficult terrain delayed rescue efforts.

A British climber, Fay Manners, and her American climbing partner, Michelle Dvorak, endured three harrowing days stranded on the slopes of Chaukhamba mountain in northern India. After a rope carrying their vital supplies snapped, the two found themselves at over 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) without a tent, food, or climbing gear.

The climbers were able to send an emergency message, but harsh weather and difficult terrain delayed rescue efforts. As experienced alpinists, Manners and Dvorak began a treacherous descent alone after their initial calls for help went unanswered. “We were terrified, knowing we had no choice but to try to survive,” said Manners, who lives in Chamonix, France.

The situation became critical when a loose rock cut their gear rope, sending their equipment tumbling down the mountain. With no tent, stove, warm clothes, or ice axes, the pair faced freezing temperatures with only one sleeping bag between them. “I felt hyperthermic, constantly shaking as the lack of food made it hard to keep warm,” Manners recounted.

A Test of Survival and Determination

The climbers’ first night on the mountain passed with relentless snowfall, forcing them to take shelter on a ledge. Despite a helicopter search, poor visibility and extreme altitude hampered rescue efforts, leaving them exposed for another night without food and with limited water supplies.

Attempting to descend further on their own, they stumbled upon a group of French climbers who, alerted by mutual friends, had come to assist. The French climbers provided crucial food, water, and additional equipment, ensuring Manners and Dvorak could stabilize until a helicopter could locate them.

“I cried with relief knowing we might survive,” Manners recalled. The team of rescuers helped the climbers cross a steep glacier, where Manners acknowledged, “Without ice axes or crampons, the glacier crossing would have been deadly.”

A Seasoned Climber Reflects on the Experience

Fay Manners, a skilled alpinist, became the first woman to ascend the challenging Phantom Direct route on Mont Blanc’s south face in 2022. She has also summited peaks in Pakistan and Greenland, inspiring other women to take up climbing. She reflected on the Himalayan ordeal as an “unfortunate and rare incident” but praised her and her partner’s survival instincts.

Though exhausted and emotionally drained, Manners expressed gratitude for the international rescue community. Now, the climbers plan to enjoy some local Indian cuisine before returning home to loved ones.

A spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed their support for Manners’ family throughout the rescue process.

 

