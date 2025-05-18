Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most Climbs By A Non-sherpa

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most Climbs By A Non-sherpa

Kenton Cool has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents by a non-Sherpa climber.

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most Climbs By A Non-sherpa

British mountaineer Kenton Cool has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s tallest peak by a non-Sherpa climber


British mountaineer Kenton Cool has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s tallest peak by a non-Sherpa climber, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The 51-year-old, from southwest England, completed the historic climb on Sunday alongside several other climbers. According to Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, the company that outfitted the expedition, Cool was in good health and descending safely after his successful summit of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain, as reported by AP.

Cool first summited Everest in 2004 and has returned almost every year since, with a few exceptions. He was unable to climb in 2014 when the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche. The following year, another avalanche triggered by a powerful earthquake claimed 19 lives, halting expeditions again. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season as well.

Despite these setbacks, Cool has steadily built a record unmatched by any non-Sherpa climber. Only Nepali Sherpas — the elite group of indigenous mountain guides — have summited Everest more times. The all-time record is held by Kami Rita, a Nepali Sherpa guide who has climbed the mountain 30 times. He is currently on Everest and expected to make another attempt in the coming days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cool’s achievement comes during the busy spring climbing season, when hundreds of climbers converge on Everest, taking advantage of the brief window of favorable weather before the monsoon rains make the climb more dangerous. Many climbers have already summited this season, with more expected to attempt the peak before the season closes at the end of the month.

 

Filed under

Kenton Cool Mount Everest

Russia launches largest d

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian
Li Sixuan, 28, pleaded gu

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...
four people who had stopp

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims
A young YouTuber from His

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...
British mountaineer Kento

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most...
IDF denies reports of Ham

IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter HKU, Paid 380,000 Yuan

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy Jyoti Malhotra Says She Went to Pakistan Only for Videos

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...

IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death

IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom