British mountaineer Kenton Cool has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 19th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s tallest peak by a non-Sherpa climber, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The 51-year-old, from southwest England, completed the historic climb on Sunday alongside several other climbers. According to Iswari Paudel of Himalayan Guides Nepal, the company that outfitted the expedition, Cool was in good health and descending safely after his successful summit of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain, as reported by AP.

Cool first summited Everest in 2004 and has returned almost every year since, with a few exceptions. He was unable to climb in 2014 when the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche. The following year, another avalanche triggered by a powerful earthquake claimed 19 lives, halting expeditions again. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season as well.

Despite these setbacks, Cool has steadily built a record unmatched by any non-Sherpa climber. Only Nepali Sherpas — the elite group of indigenous mountain guides — have summited Everest more times. The all-time record is held by Kami Rita, a Nepali Sherpa guide who has climbed the mountain 30 times. He is currently on Everest and expected to make another attempt in the coming days.

Cool’s achievement comes during the busy spring climbing season, when hundreds of climbers converge on Everest, taking advantage of the brief window of favorable weather before the monsoon rains make the climb more dangerous. Many climbers have already summited this season, with more expected to attempt the peak before the season closes at the end of the month.