British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties

UK diplomat Christina Scott said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement reflects shared economic goals and deep trust. She highlighted its benefits for trade, tech, and education, with gains in sectors like whiskey, construction, and green services, boosting bilateral ties.

The agreement also focuses on nuclear energy and green technologies
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 20:01:48 IST

Acting UK High Commissioner to India Christina Scott said on Monday that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom sends a strong message to the world about the shared economic ambitions of the two democracies and paves the way for deeper cooperation in sectors ranging from high-tech to environmental services.

Scott highlighted the broader strategic significance of the FTA, calling it a sign of deepening trust and interdependence between the two nations.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the UK, Scott said the two nations, as the world’s fifth- and sixth-largest economies, are ideally positioned to benefit from the FTA.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement Will Benefit Both Nations, Says UK Official

“We’re both big, proud democracies, and our commitment to working together to the benefit of both nations, I hope, acts as a model for others around the world,” she said.

PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, senior ministers and also met with His Majesty King Charles III.

“The Free Trade Agreement, or the comprehensive economic and trade agreement, as the Prime Ministers are calling it, is going to bring real benefits to businesses on both sides of the relationship. There’ll be a number of sectors in the British economy that will get additional support. So as a result of reduced tariff rates, for example, our whiskey manufacturers are very excited by the opportunities that the opportunity to export more to India brings. But there will also be benefits for some of our services sectors, like construction and like environmental services, which are really important,” she noted.

UK Diplomat: The New Deal Is Likely to Enhance Trade and Investment

She also stressed the importance of joint efforts in emerging technologies. “It talks about what we will do together on security and tech, with a real focus on high-tech, innovative technologies that potentially will disrupt and challenge how we do business. And finally, it talks about what we will do together on education. Of course, young people being very, very important to both of our Prime Ministers,” she added.

The India-UK FTA is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment while laying a strong foundation for expanded strategic cooperation in areas like critical minerals, semiconductors, nuclear energy, and green technologies.

(Inputs From ANI)

